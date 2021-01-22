Chances for Trump Senate Impeachment Conviction Fading: REPORT

Chances that Trump will be convicted in a Senate impeachment trial are fading, according to one report, while another says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to get the trial pushed two weeks to the beginning of February.

The Hill reports that only five or six senators are likely votes to convict and several factors are at play. One is that Trump decided not to pardon any of the figures involved in the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Another is that “GOP senators are also worried about a political backlash” and have seen what Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has faced after voting to impeach. Another Senator is worried about Trump’s base and the “need to rebuild” the party.

CNN reports: “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing that the Senate give former President Donald Trump’s legal team two weeks to prepare for the upcoming impeachment trial once the Senate receives the article and delay its start until mid-February.McConnell’s proposal to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer throws the timing of the trial further into doubt, though it remains to be seen if Democrats would go along with the plan. House Democrats could still send the impeachment article over to the Senate and start the trial the next day.”