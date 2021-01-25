Trump Trolled with Sky Banners Over ‘Sad, Dispirited’ Mar-a-Lago: ‘You Pathetic Loser’ — WATCH

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where the twice-impeached president is holing up following his disgraced exit from the White House last week, was trolled by a planes trailing banners on Sunday.

One of the banners read “TRUMP WORST PRESIDENT EVER” and another read “TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW.”

Mar-a-Lago members are leaving in droves according to Laurence Leamer, author of Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace.

Said Leamer to MSNBC’s Alex Witt: “I’ve talked to a bunch of people the last couple of days. A lot of people have quit Mar-a-Lago. … Many of the members, they’re not going there very often because it’s a very dispirited place. It’s a sad place for Trump to be hanging out. It’s not what it was. They’re walking away from him. Even here, people don’t like him.”