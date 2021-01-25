GOP Official Resigns After Using Hawaii Republican Party’s Twitter Account to Prop Up QAnon Zealots as ‘Patriots’

Hawaii GOP Vice Chair of Communications Edwin Boyette resigned on Sunday night after using the state Republican Party’s Twitter account to prop up followers up the QAnon conspiracy theory.

In case you were wondering whether Republicans would respond to Trump’s loss by rejecting QAnon nonsense… the answer seems to be no. pic.twitter.com/IGnz8NchAr — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 24, 2021

Hawaii News Now reports: “In his statement, he wrote ‘the discussion of the Q-Conspiracy was an error of judgement.’ The messages on the Hawaii Republican Party’s Twitter account said followers of QAnon don’t deserve mockery and that they were ‘largely motivated by a sincere and deep love for America.’ The tweets also called QAnon believers ‘patriots,’ while other tweets pointed blame toward the media for creating a ‘hyperbolic’ narrative.