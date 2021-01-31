All of Trump’s Five Impeachment Attorneys Have Quit

Donald Trump has no legal representation eight days before his Senate impeachment trial after his entire team of attorneys — Butch Bowers, Deborah Barbier, Johnny Gasser, Greg Harris, and Josh Howard — quit.

CNN reports: “A person familiar with the departures told CNN that Trump wanted the attorneys to argue there was mass election fraud and that the election was stolen from him rather than focus on the legality of convicting a president after he’s left office. Trump was not receptive to the discussions about how they should proceed in that regard.”

Said Trump adviser Jason Miller to the network: “The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly.”