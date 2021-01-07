Woman Shot to Death During Pro-Trump Capitol Rampage Was QAnon Zealot, Said She Was Putting Politicos ‘On Notice’ in Social Media Videos: WATCH

The woman who was fatally shot during the pro-Trump violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has been identified as Ashli Babbitt, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory cult who was active on social media and recorded videos complaining about Democratic politicians.

Videos Babbitt posted to Twitter in 2018:

Video 1 of 2: We need to start putting our elected officials on notice…we the ppl see you…you work for ya and have completely forgotten your place… #MAGA I want results—not lies and lip service 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9qgnP12g5D November 26, 2018

Video2 of 2…sorry I am not proficient at any of this yet! #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xix6z1Mhxq — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) November 26, 2018

KUSI reports: “The woman is Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service. Her husband says she was a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her. The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation into her death continues.”

The Daily Beast adds: “Babbitt supported the violent pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, according to her Twitter account. She quoted ‘Q,’ the anonymous figure behind QAnon, which falsely claims Democrats and other opponents of President Trump are Satanic pedophiles, in an Aug. 21 tweet, writing: ‘It is going to be biblical – Q.’ On Sept. 7, Babbitt posted a picture of herself at a Trump boat parade with the hashtag ‘WWG1WGA,’ a reference to the QAnon slogan, ‘Where we go one, we go all.’ In total, Babbitt sent 21 tweets referencing the QAnon slogan, starting in February 2020. She also praised major QAnon promoters on the platform, and appeared to embrace conspiracy theories that hospitals are claiming fake coronavirus patients.”