FOX News’ Ainsley Earhardt: I Hope That Trump ‘Will Be Able to Forgive’ Mike Pence for Not Helping Him Overturn Election: WATCH

FOX & Friends anchor Ainsley Earhardt had an interesting takeaway from yesterday’s violent insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Said Earhardt: “I hope [Pence certifying the electors] doesn’t taint their relationship because they have been such supporters of one another and a good team.”

“How can it be good after that?” said Steve Doocy.

“I’m sure it won’t be,” said Earhardt, “but I hope the president will be able to forgive him cause Mike Pence is such a stellar individual. His walk with God is amazing.”