Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson ‘Horrifically Abused’ Her for Years

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who said in March 2019 that she had been involved in a an abusive relationship in her past, named that person in an early morning Instagram post as Marilyn Manson.

Wood made the accusations with at least four other women in a show of solidarity against Manson, Vanity Fair reports. “In a show of solidarity, at least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson, detailing harrowing experiences that they claim included sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation. Manson has denied similar allegations in the past. His representatives were not immediately available for a comment, but his team has ‘categorically denied’ similar accusations in the past.”

Wrote Wood: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood, who came out as bisexual in 2011, first shared stories of the abuse in March 2019 to raise awareness, tweeting a photo of a past photo shoot: “The day of this photoshoot, I was so weakened by an abusive relationship. I was emaciated, severely depressed, and could barely stand. I fell into a pool of tears and was sent home for the day. 2 years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self harm. When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave. #IAmNotOk.”