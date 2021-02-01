Jared Kushner Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by… Alan Dershowitz

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and his deputy Avi Berkowitz were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The Guardian reports: “Kushner…and Berkowitz, who was the Middle East envoy, were key figures in negotiating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. The two former deputies to then-President Donald Trump were nominated by American attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School. Dershowitz defended Trump in his first impeachment trial last year and told the Wall Street Journal on 20 January that the Senate should dismiss the article of impeachment against the former president, as he was no longer in office.”