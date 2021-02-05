Jon Stewart Ridicules Trump After Impeached President Resigns from SAG-AFTRA with Tantrum Letter Touting Role in ‘Home Alone 2’

Impeached former president Donald Trump resigned from the screen actors’ union SAG-AFTRA on Thursday ahead of a disciplinary trial by the union’s committee, which found “probable cause” that it had “violated the union’s Constitution,” Deadline reported.

Wrote Trump in his resignation letter, in part: “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares! While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!”

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union,” Trump continued. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’ These, however, are policy failures. Your disciplinary failures are even more egregious. I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

Full letter HERE.

Jon Stewart reacted to Trump’s letter with this mic drop: “I too, renounce SAG-AFTRA!!! You have let me down as well, done nothing…I will no longer abide your gross abdication of…oh wait…I’m just shitty at acting…never mind. President Jon Stewart”