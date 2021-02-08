Super Bowl Announcer Kevin Harlan Berates ‘Streaker’ Who Ran on the Field: ‘Pull Up Your Pants, Take Off the Bra and Be a Man!’ — WATCH

Kevin Harlan, a sports announcer for CBS and TNT, ignited a transphobia debate on Twitter after his play-by-play of the “streaker” who interrupted Super Bowl LV on Sunday night in a pink neon thong went viral.

Said Harlan: “Someone has run on the field. Some guy with a bra. And now he’s not being chased, he’s running down the middle on the 40, arms in the air in a victory salute. He’s pulling down his pants! Put up your pants my man. Pull up those pants? … He slides at the 1 and they converge on him at the goal line. Pull of your pants, take off the bra and be a man! And the players with hands on their hips at the other end of the field are looking at him and saying, ‘why oh why is this taking place in a Super Bowl?'”

Incidentally, the field intruder was planted by YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

Twitter users took issue with Harlan’s language:

I liked this until he said “be a man” we don’t need the toxic masculinity. Sorry not sorry — Cԋɾσɱαƚιƈαɳ Rყαɳ (@rasalem13) February 8, 2021

Westwood just retweeted that shit. Lol — Montgomery Reginald Astird III (@Astird8) February 8, 2021

He had a great call until he had to add in his little “men need to be men” and not wear bras or thongs bullshit. — Hayden (@HAYDENSANEHOLTZ) February 8, 2021

You sound heterophobic af to me. — Felix Ayala (@felix_ayalac) February 8, 2021

He shouldn’t be. I think it’s ok to offer an apology this and maybe a little sensitivity training. We’re all human. — JboogieJ (@jason_fruen) February 8, 2021

Monica Seles? — CTroy (@CasterLawson) February 8, 2021