Yucatan, John Waters, Ted Cruz Piñata, J+J Vaccine, Hillary Thriller, Tom Holland’s Legs, Boris Johnson’s Blind Spot: HOT LINKS

STATE OF TERROR. Hillary Clinton to co-write political thriller: “The novel centers around a novice Secretary of State working in the administration of a rival politician who tries to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. The newly minted president has been inaugurated after ‘four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage,’ a clear swipe at former president Donald Trump. ‘State of Terror,’ which will be jointly released by Clinton’s publisher Simon & Schuster and Penny’s St. Martin’s Press, is set to arrive in bookshops on Oct. 12.”

DANIEL PRUDE. No officers indicted in fatal arrest of black Rochester man: “Prude’s death in March — and officials’ attempts to keep footage from the public eye — fueled already intense scrutiny of police officers’ treatment of Black Americans and their handling of mental health calls. A medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint,” and experts say officers neglected to use known tactics for helping people in crisis while arresting the 41-year-old man.”

MORE VACCINE. Johnson + Johnson vaccine is effective and safe, according to the FDA: “J&J submitted its Covid vaccine data to the FDA on Feb. 4. The vaccine’s level of protection varied by region, J&J said, with the shot demonstrating 66% effectiveness overall, 72% in the United States, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa, where the B.1.351 variant is rapidly spreading. The company said the vaccine prevented 100% of hospitalizations and deaths.”

TRENDSETTER. Gwyneth Paltrow says she was ahead of the curve on mask-wearing.

MIKE RICHARDS. Jeopardy fans are thirsting over a new guest host.

TOM HOLLAND. The Spider-Man actor zooms into The Tonight Show with no pants on.

MEXICO. High court to vote on ordering Yucatan state to recognize same-sex marriage: “The state Congress in southeastern Yucatan rejected a 2019 initiative to allow equal marriage – a decision that LGBT+ rights group Colectivo por la Proteccion de Todas las Familias en Yucatan (Colectivo PTFY) is now challenging.”

PIÑATA OF THE DAY. Ted Cruz on his way to Cancun.

Sen. Ted Cruz piñatas created at Dallas party store: https://t.co/ClkBrGIQRK pic.twitter.com/XjZU94ZtQx — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 23, 2021

ALESYA KAFALNIKOVA. Instagram influencer sparks outrage after posing naked on back of endangered elephant.

UNITED KINGDOM. Boris Johnson has a gay blind spot, according to the first openly gay cabinet minister: “The glass ceiling in the cabinet has been broken by quite a number of us over the years. Sadly at present they seem to want to put it back in again.”

DONALD TRUMP JR. New York investigators eye Trump’s mini-me.

