Former Trump Aide Stephen Miller, Who Enforced Family Border Separations, Calls Joe Biden’s Immigration Policies ‘Cruel’ and ‘Inhumane’ — WATCH

Stephen Miller, the architect of Donald Trump’s policy of ripping children from their families at the border, had the audacity to call Joe Biden’s immigration policies “cruel” and “inhumane” in an appearance on The Ingraham Angle Wednesday night.

Said Miller: “What we are seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden’s immigration policies. He came into office and announced that there’s an open door, and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned. He is forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes… That is cruel. That is inhumane.”