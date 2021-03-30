Freddie Mercury’s first girlfriend recalls the moment she knew he was gay

Freddie Mercury’s first girlfriend realised he was gay during a visit to an art exhibition. Rose Pearson – who now goes by the name of Rose Rose – has recalled the late music icon becoming “enamoured” with photographs of men wrestling in the nude at the exhibition. She told the Radio Times: “We had been to the V&A and seen Eadweard Muybridge’s photographs of men wrestling in the nude. “I could see he was enamoured in a way that went beyond art appreciation. Then we went to see Ken Russell’s ‘Women in Love’ and he was dumbfounded by the wrestling scene. “He wanted to stay in the cinema and see …

