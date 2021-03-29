Latest indictment says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed girl as young as 14 for Epstein’s abuse

In a new indictment, federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell groomed an approximately 14-year-old girl to be sexually abused by financier and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein at his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion beginning in 2001. The girl is the fourth underage victim prosecutors say Maxwell recruited and groomed for the now-deceased Epstein to abuse. In one case, Maxwell is accused of participating in the abuse herself. Maxwell normalized sexual contact with the girl by discussing sexual topics in front of her and being in her presence when the girl was naked in Epstein’s massage room in h…

