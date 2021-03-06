Patty Murray Blasts GOP’s Anti-Trans COVID Bill Amendment: ‘For The Love of God Can’t We Just Have a Little Bit of Heart?’

During the COVID relief bill debate on Capitol Hill today, GOP senators tried and failed to tack on an anti-transgender amendment that would deny funding to schools that allow transgender girls to participate in an athletic program designated for girls.

The amendment was introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and co-sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS).

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) introduces an amendment to the COVID relief bill about … trans athletes in sports?



"Under this amendment, educational institutions would prohibit from receiving funding if by biological males are allowed to compete in women's athletics." pic.twitter.com/p4wawhHI7Z — The Recount (@therecount) March 6, 2021

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) spoke out against the amendment, calling it “simply an attempt to discriminate against transgender students.”

“For the love of God, can’t we just have a little bit of heart and compassion in this world for someone who doesn’t look or live exactly like you?” asked Murray. “Instead of focusing on discriminatory policies, we should be examining the real issues with gender parity in sports when it comes to funding, and resources, and pay equity.”

Republicans introduced an amendment that was simply an attempt to discriminate against transgender students.



My response: For the love of God, can't we just have a little bit of heart & compassion in this world for someone who doesn't look or live exactly like you? #LetKidsPlay pic.twitter.com/7mLTx4FfUZ — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 6, 2021

The amendment failed 50-49, with all Democrats except Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voting against and all Republicans except Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voting in favor.