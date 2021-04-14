Big Colton Underwood Gay Roundup. Bachelor Fans See Plot Twist, Send Cautious Congrats Or Serious Questions at Former NFL, Bachelor Star

The world rotated on its axis again today as former NFL player and Bachelor star with a bad reputation and dismissed restraining order for stalking his ex came out as gay on Good Morning America. It was later reported he has a crew in tow and is in the middle of shooting his Netflix documentary series. Here is a roundup of some of the reaction so far and what you need to know. Most have sent congratulations. A few have cited strong reasons to condemn. Others are withholding judgement. All seem to be eagerly anticipating Part 2 of the interview this evening, as are the executives at ABC.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Colton Underwood said on Good Morning America. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. ”

Robin Roberts ended the interview in a rare moment of reflection on her coming out process years ago telling viewers that her mother had said that “God loves you because of who he is, not because of who or what you are.”

Known as the “virgin bachelor,” he says he now has an explanation for that. Though he knew since he was six years old that he was different, he relied on trying to pray “the gay” away and thanked God in his prayers when he landed the Bachelor gig, thinking that it was God’s way of getting him the wife and home and kid he wanted along with fully straight attractions and desires. It did not really work out that way.

Facts and Responses About Colton Underwood Coming Out:

While most reactions have been supportive and in fact show how far we’ve come. Note reactions from the women of The View, above, and generally congratulatory messages from Bachelor Nation (what else can they say?) a few have not been so happy or generous in light of very recent accusations of stalking and more of his ex.

As Towleroad reported last year, Underwood had thought he might be gay when he was bullied as a kid. He’s done he did a lot of thinking about himself last year of lockdown.

I do not know who Colton Underwood is, but I am ready to have this conversation! pic.twitter.com/6PAJxgra08 — phil (@philipjonathn) April 14, 2021

Underwood Back Story

Some predict an immediate rehabilitation by gay people on what they perceive as the “Aaron Schock plan” because of his conventional good looks, male, whiteness along with all the financial and other opportunities in entertainment that would not have offered the same clean slate if it were a woman who had done the stalking. And there are the many many to be expected offers to help with that virginity thing as well as many earnest projections that he’s to be the bachelor to many more still. Many more, no doubt, will be watching the second part of the interview tonight on ABC Why is he here? Underwood played football for the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Oakland Raiders. Yes, he was a tight end and played briefly from 2014-2016. Eliminated in the eighth week of the 14th season of The Bachelorette, Underwood went on to get cast in Bachelor in Paradise‘s fifth season. He went on to star in the 23rd season of the Bachelor. During that season he dated Cassie Randolph, ignoring others. Though they did not get engaged, they gave it another try after the show, and they were together for a year. Six months after they broke up, she had a restraining order on him for stalking her, hiding a tracking device on her car, and appearing outside her bedroom window at 2 am. During the interview he said he took full responsibility for how the process and pressures impacted others. But he gave few specific details. Many have mentioned a settlement finished a few months ago clearing the way for this blitz of media.

He gave few details of what all that was that time and his actions were about during the interview and offered no specifics on apologizing and making it right if that is possible. Maybe he’s been great. We dont’ have much information but it clearly needs to be addressed. This kind of behavior impacts victims’ ability to feel safe and quality of life can be impacted for a long time. We have no reason to think he is holding back information. And while it is perhaps not on the scale of pushing anti-gay legislation to hurt tens of thousands of people, and he was not instrumental in coming up with the strategy of demonizing LGBT folks to win elections for Republicans, it’s not nothing.

I’ve already seen the comments prominently from white gay couples “we never considered a throuple until he came out”

Yeah— ok have fun being stalked by him I guess guys. — T. Garcia (@tgarciaart) April 14, 2021

i think that we will be discussing it all for a while as it brings up yet again the lines we need to figure out to all live our best lives, mostly related to responsibility and risk with better understandings of the impact of structures on how we can and cannot live our lives.

People are asking: Wasn’t he supposed to have been cancelled ? Does coming out cancel cancelling? How is this situation different than if he was straight? Unattractive? Not white? What if he acted in a totally different mindset than a straight guy? What if it’s the same mindset but homophobia and society caused it? How much does he get to hold. “society” liable for the harm to him and others? Why is he being treated so differently.

His ex put a restraining order on him for stalking and harassing her



Colton Underwood: oh no… let me come out as gay to be a good guy gay 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/Sfs8bC77El — ☆ KD ☆ (@QThePink) April 14, 2021

Congrats to Colton Underwood but also What?? You apply & compete with other men to go on a TV show looking for love & you think you might be gay? What about processing that without involving TV crews and 25 girls. It's a great day for gay men, bad day for young women. #Bachelor — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) April 14, 2021

No answers to the specifics nor to the bigger questions. But does anyone know if Mr. Underwood ever described his perfect mate as someone who would “challenge him,” when looking ostensibly for a woman? It was the only trait he had in response to Roberts’ question about what he’s looking for in a man. I have a feeling he’ll be getting some serious challenges in and out of love from all this.

Kevin Spacey would like people to stop stealing his thang. — OfficialTylerThomas3000 (@OThomas3000) April 14, 2021

Colton Underwood stalked Cassie Randolph for months, put a tracking device on her car, stood outside her apt at 2 am, and sent harassing text messages to her, her family, & her friends (according to her restraining order filing). That’s not being in love and making bad choices. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) April 14, 2021

The HRC is probs in the process of naming an award after him — Kent D. Wolf (@kentdwolf) April 14, 2021

On coming out and the optimism i have for the good he might do, i congratulate him and welcome him to the world. We invite him to get in touch to talk about building better ways to connect with those in the closet to offer counter narratives to religion and to inspire and guide.