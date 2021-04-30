Update: Isaiah Brown’s sister hopes family ‘can get answers’ on police shooting of her brother; ‘We need to figure out why this keeps happening’

Yolanda Brown, the sister of Isaiah Brown, provided an update on her brother’s condition and expressed hope that her family “can get answers” about the police shooting that left him in critical condition.

Brown told The Advocate that Isaiah remains in the ICU and hasn’t regained consciousness. Due to hospital Covid-19 restrictions, Yolanda has been the only member of the Brown family to see her brother. “It’s been eight days, and I’ve been there every day. I tell him stories, pray with him, laugh with him, and play music for him,” Yolanda said. “I tell him I love him constantly. I’m just waiting for him to tell me that he loves me back, and that will lift a big burden off my chest. We just have to believe that he will be alright.”

Yolanda also revealed that no one from the Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office has contacted the Brown family to check on Isaiah’s condition.

Isaiah suffered multiple gunshot wounds last week after a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy responding to a 911 call made by Isaiah mistook the cordless phone he was using to speak with 911 for a firearm. Isaiah told 911 that he was unarmed, a fact that both Virginia State Police and the Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office confirmed after the incident The same deputy that shot Isaiah had given him a ride home less than one hour earlier after his car broke down.

We need to figure out why this keeps happening and where all the failures are coming from … I have other brothers, and I don’t want them to continue walking around in fear. Yolanda Brown

“This is very hard because it’s not knowing what will happen that is so tough. Not knowing which way it can go. We’re all just trying to hang in there, and support Isaiah as best we can,” Yolanda said. “So many things are running through my mind. First, I just want my brother to be healthy. Hopefully, we can get answers as to what happened, and at least try and move forward.”

The Brown family and their attorney, David Haynes, have requested all communications between the deputy and 911 dispatch be released to the public. “We need to figure out why this keeps happening and where all the failures are coming from. How to fix this is the million-dollar question. I have other brothers, and I don’t want them to continue walking around in fear,” she added.

Yolanda also shared joyful memories about her brother as he fights for his life. “The very fact that he works with elderly people, and loves it, tells you so much about him,” Yolanda told The Advocate. “He is just the life of the party. He loves his family, loves to laugh, and just loves, loves his music. He currently loves Big Freedia.”

The shooting is currently being investigated by Virginia State Police.

