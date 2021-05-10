Kansas City Christian School Reportedly Tells Teachers to Oust Out LGBTQ Students or Find Another Job

A Kansas City Christian school is under fire after reports that its administration is instructing faculty to expel out LGBTQ students or find another job.

According to local Kansas City publication The Pitch, administrators at K-12 Christian school Whitefield Academy reportedly distributed a letter for faculty members to sign earlier this month with language outlining the desire to oust out LGBTQ students attending the school. Anyone that didn’t sign the letter was expected to maintain employment at the school going forward.

Three teachers that didn’t sign the letter will not be returning to Whitefield in the fall. For one anonymous parent of a Whitefield student, the school’s latest statement on LGBTQ acceptance says out loud what she believed was “unspoken” though widely known.

“It’s been unspoken I suppose up until now, and now they’re now they’re formalizing that in a way that makes me really uncomfortable … we know the suicide rates for kids that are not in affirming families. And when I think about those same kids going to school and knowing that every adult in that school has signed a piece of paper saying they are not welcome there, it just hurts my heart to think about,” she told The Pitch.

Whitefield Academy headmaster, Dr. Quentin Johnston, denied the existence of a letter faculty was required to sign but did say that the school asks “teachers and parents to understand and consent to the standards outlined in our Statement of Faith and core documents.”

While the school’s Statement of Faith doesn’t explicitly state an opinion on LGBTQ identities, its parent and student handbook lists “homosexuality,” “lesbianism” and “bisexual conduct” as “sexual immorality” alongside bestiality and incest. It also targets gender identity and expression: “Rejection of one’s biological gender is a rejection of the image of God within that person.”