Stranger Things 4; Lil Nas X; Rainbow Capitalism; Apex Legends; Will Smith’s Dad Bod; Arm Wrestling; Edith Surreal; Adele; EFFY: HOT LINKS

Lil Nas X: It ‘Feels Good to Prove People Wrong
The cover star of Entertainment Weekly‘s Pride issue delves into the personal story of his latest smash hit Montero (Call Me By your Name) and normalizing gay identities within hip hop.
Here’s a Tense Taste of Stranger Things 4
JustJared breaks down the creepy teaser for Stranger Things’ fourth season, including the introduction of the Rainbow Room.
Disney Launches ‘Rainbow Collection’ for Pride Month
LGBTQ TikTok Takes Aim at ‘Rainbow Capitalism’
Serious Links
Caitlyn Jenner’s Rich Friends Hate Houseless People So Much They are Leaving California
Theives in Atlanta Using Grindr to Target, Lure Victims
Here are 59 ‘Pro-LGBTQ’ Companies That Donate to Mitch McConnell
Utah Supreme Court: Trans People can Change Name, Gender on Birth Certificates
Not So Serious Links
Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene Joke that Kevin McCarthy and Frank Luntz are Gay Lovers
Champion Diver Tom Daley and Oscar Winner Dustin Lance Black Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary
First Out Gay Singaporean Singer Wils Finds New Life In Holywood
Bebe Rexha: I’ve ‘Fallen in Love with a Girl Before’
Song of the Day: ‘Nobody Else’ by Nick Kamen
New Apex Legends Character Valkyrie is Lesbian
Valkyrie, the high-flying addition to popular battle royale video game Apex Legends, was confirmed to be lesbian by writer Tom Casielo and pansexual, genderfluid voice actor Erika Ishii in an interview with MoonLiteWolf. As Gayming Magazine reports, Valkyrie joins a robust roster of LGBTQ characters in the game.
Ft. Lauderdale Vice Mayor Challenges Black Trans Woman to Arm Wrestle Her
Check Out New, Powerful Trailer for A Day in the Life of Trans Pro Wrestler Edith Surreal
Out Pro Wrestler EFFY Named Grand Marshall of Tampa Pride’s Diversity Parade
Will Smith is Getting Fit on New YouTube Series
Smith’s Best Shape of My Life six-part series will chronicle him shedding his pandemic dad bod. “I love this body, but I wanna feel better. No more midnight muffins.”
Adele Celebrates 33rd Birthday
Hot Links
Photo courtesy Netflix