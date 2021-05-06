Stranger Things 4; Lil Nas X; Rainbow Capitalism; Apex Legends; Will Smith’s Dad Bod; Arm Wrestling; Edith Surreal; Adele; EFFY: HOT LINKS

Cosmopolitan UK/Creative Commons

The cover star of Entertainment Weekly‘s Pride issue delves into the personal story of his latest smash hit Montero (Call Me By your Name) and normalizing gay identities within hip hop.

Here’s a Tense Taste of Stranger Things 4

JustJared breaks down the creepy teaser for Stranger Things’ fourth season, including the introduction of the Rainbow Room.

The countdown to Pride Month is on with a colorful array of Pride products available now! 🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 Plus, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities: https://t.co/6weUid4JRE pic.twitter.com/0zwKzobgNi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 3, 2021

Serious Links

Not So Serious Links

New Apex Legends Character Valkyrie is Lesbian

Valkyrie, the high-flying addition to popular battle royale video game Apex Legends, was confirmed to be lesbian by writer Tom Casielo and pansexual, genderfluid voice actor Erika Ishii in an interview with MoonLiteWolf. As Gayming Magazine reports, Valkyrie joins a robust roster of LGBTQ characters in the game.

Check Out New, Powerful Trailer for A Day in the Life of Trans Pro Wrestler Edith Surreal

Out Pro Wrestler EFFY Named Grand Marshall of Tampa Pride’s Diversity Parade

Ok I'm allowed to announce it:



EFFY is the Tampa Pride Celebrity Grand Marshall on May 22nd 2021!!!!



See you at the @TampaPride parade! — EFFY (@EFFYlives) May 6, 2021

Smith’s Best Shape of My Life six-part series will chronicle him shedding his pandemic dad bod. “I love this body, but I wanna feel better. No more midnight muffins.”

Adele Celebrates 33rd Birthday

Hot Links

Photo courtesy Netflix