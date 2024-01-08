Caitlyn Jenner Accused of ‘Lobbying’ to Be Donald Trump’s Running Mate

Published by

OK Magazine

Caitlyn Jenner was accused of fighting for a chance at being Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election after penning a gushing social media message predicting a major win for the embattled ex-prez. “I predict the electoral map will be unprecedented — to the likes we haven't seen since the re-election of Reagan!” she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, January 7. “I have never been more excited for a candidate that has united so many,” she continued. “Common sense policies and real leadership just wins – plain and simple! @TeamTrump.” Political pundit Ron Filipkowski share…

