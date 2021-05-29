Tom Daley Will Consider Having Another Kid ‘after the Olympics’; Son Robbie, 2 years, is Clear On a Brother AND a Sister

Tom Daley wants another child after the Olympics.

The 26-year-old diver already has Robbie, two, with his husband Dustin Lance Black and he admitted that after this year’s sporting event – which was delayed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic – they will think about expanding their family further, particularly because his son is keen to have siblings.

He told Attitude magazine: “I mean, we’ve always said we want a big family. Robbie, do you want a brother or sister?”

The tot – who was sitting in on his father’s interview – replied: “A brother and a sister.”

Tom added: “You want a brother and a sister? We’ve always said we want a big family. Definitely after the Olympics at some point, I’m sure we will.

“There aren’t any plans to yet, but we’d love to make our family bigger, of course…”

Tom decided on Robbie calling him “papa”, while Lance is “daddy”, and the Olympian opted for the “slightly older”-sounding term because he’s younger than his 42-year-old spouse.

He explained: “I’m Papa, and Lance is Daddy. That was one thing that we had to decide, because with same-sex parents, it’s like, Dad and Daddy.

“But then with that, when Robbie is 30 years old and calling one of us Daddy, it’s a little bit weird.

“So, I went for Papa, because it’s got a slightly older connotation; so as the younger one, I went for the Papa.”

Although the pandemic has caused havoc in Tom’s professional life, he’s been thankful to get more time at home to be around his son.

He said: “He’s changed so much in the last year.

“It has been so nice to actually be able to be home to see him grow, because in a normal Olympic year I wouldn’t have been home otherwise, to actually experience him changing into the lovely little human being you are, aren’t you, Robbie?”