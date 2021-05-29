Rosario Dawson’s Trans Friend Pulls “false” Claims, Judge Kills Case; Move to Newark to Live With BF Sen. Corey Booker is ‘beautiful and good’

Rosario Dawson is “pleased” a “baseless” lawsuit against her has been dropped.

The 42-year-old star was subjected to legal action from Dedrek Finley, a trans man and longtime family friend who used to work for the ‘Top Five’ actress doing household repairs, in October 2019 after he alleged mistreatment and discrimination including anti-trans insults and physical assault.

In autumn last year, the court granted Dedrek’s voluntary request to withdraw all but two of his claims and his lawyer withdrew from the case, and now a judge has thrown out the final remaining allegations after he failed to respond to repeated court requests for documentation, an independent medical examination to explore his claims of mental and physical harm, and answers to questions.

Rosario said in a statement: “My family is pleased that this baseless suit is over. While the vast majority of the false claims had been voluntarily withdrawn last year-including every single false claim of discrimination-the court has now terminated the remainder of the case allowing us all to move forward.

“That these false claims came from someone we’ve known as chosen family for decades and who we were trying so hard to help out, as we have many times in the past, was very heartbreaking. Nevertheless, we have great empathy for him and have only ever wished him well.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Unstoppable’ actress recently admitted it’s been “really beautiful and good” to have relocated to Newark, New Jersey, to live with her boyfriend, Senator Cory Booker.

Rosario made the 3,000-mile trip from California to New Jersey in an RV, and also travelled with her father, Greg, who accompanied her in moving across the country so that he can be close to her while he battles pancreatic cancer and they had an “amazing adventure”.

She said: “It was an amazing adventure. My family are all in New York. It felt really beautiful and good to start a new chapter of my life in the driver’s seat.”