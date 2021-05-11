Unarmed Black Gay Virginia Shooting Victim Isiah Brown Still Fighting ‘Serious Internal Injuries;’ Family Hopes Deputy will be Charged

Virginia shooting victim Isiah Brown

The attorney representing the family of police shooting victim Isiah Brown provided updates on Brown’s health and the family’s continued push for the public release of information that could shed further light on the events leading up to the shooting that left Brown fighting for his life.

Brown family attorney David Haynes revealed that Brown has undergone four surgeries since suffering multiple gunshot wounds last month, including one on Friday, during a virtual listening session hosted by the Spotsylvania County NAACP Saturday. “He has suffered serious internal injuries,” Haynes said. “He’s been fighting infection. There are concerns regarding sepsis and other serious, medical life-threatening conditions.”

Haynes stated that surgeons found ten bullet fragments within Brown, two of which have been removed, and his nine entry and exit wounds are still being “cleaned on a regular basis.” Brown also suffered a broken leg and “serious injuries to his bowels.”

There’s no question that Mr. Brown never presented any threat of serious injury or bodily harm Brown Family Attorney David Haynes on the Virginia Shooting

Brown’s injuries are the result of a shooting at the hands of a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy last month after the deputy seemingly mistook the cordless phone Brown was using to communicate with 911 for a gun. The deputy shot Brown multiple times in the street outside his home. Brown confirmed to 911 that he wasn’t armed shortly before the deputy arrived on the scene.

Haynes also spoke about recently learned details in the case. The attorney stated that the deputy that shot Brown had only been employed by the Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office for one to two months prior to the shooting. According to the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, Haynes filed a Freedom of Information Act request last week for all bodycam and dashcam footage connected to the shooting in addition to the names, hiring dates and personnel files of both the deputy and 911 dispatcher involved in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation with the Virginia State Police and the deputy has been put on administrative leave. Haynes stated that both he and the family hope and expect criminal charges to be filed against the deputy. “There’s no question that Mr. Brown never presented any threat of serious injury or bodily harm and the deputy’s actions of unloading a flurry of bullets into Isiah Brown was grossly negligent, inappropriate and clearly preventable,” Haynes said.

Virginia State Police Capt. John Defillipi was present during the virtual forum but didn’t respond to Haynes statements.

