Carl Nassib Comes Out, First Active Gay NFL Player: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For a While’; NFL Commish: ‘NFL family is proud’

Carl Nassib

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made sports history Monday when he came out as gay, becoming the first active player in NFL history to do so.

Nassib made the announcement in a video from his home in West Chester, PA posted to his Instagram. “I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for.”

Nassib continued: “I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then, I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate.”

.@Raiders DE Carl Nassib announced today that he’s gay. He also shared he's donating $100,000 to the @TrevorProject, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.



The NFL family is proud of you, Carl. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HXbcBuLg2X — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2021

The six-year NFL veteran thanked the NFL, Raiders organization, coaches and his teammates for supporting him in making his identity known publicly. “I would not have been able to do this without them. From the jump, I was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance,” Nassib said. Both the NFL and Raiders social media accounts shared Nassib’s post with messages of pride.

In a statement to Outsports, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell lauded Nassib for living his truth. “The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” Goodell said. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Nassib also recognized historic LGBTQ leaders of days past. “I stand on the shoulders of giants, incredible people who paved the way for me to have this opportunity,” Nassib said. “I do not know all the history behind our courageous LGBTQ community, but I am eager to learn and to help continue the fight for equality and acceptance.”

He kicked off his effort in that fight by announcing a donation of $100,000 to The Trevor Project. “For someone like me, who has been lucky and cherishes every day, it brings me incredible sadness to think that our LGBTQ youth are at such an elevated risk for suicide,” Nassib said. “I feel an immense responsibility to help in any way I can.”

Proud of you, Carl 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

Nassib is entering his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders after stints with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has amassed 20.5 sacks in his career. He joins former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end R.K. Russell as the second NFL player to come out as LGBTQ in recent years. Russell came out as bisexual in 2019 and hasn’t played in the league since 2018.

According to Outsports,15 NFL players have come out as LGBTQ, none of them did so while they were active in the league. Carl Nassib will likely become the first out gay player in NFL history to play in a regular-season game when the 2021-22 season kicks off later this year.

Nassib’s historic announcement drew overwhelming praise:

History made.



The @NFL’s first active player comes out.



Carl, you’re a hero and we got your back. https://t.co/q2LeO9zZoY — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) June 21, 2021

I was getting a quick workout in before my radio show. I reached for my phone to change songs and saw this news. I just stopped crying after 15 minutes. #PRIDE https://t.co/8cTulKRO8f — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) June 21, 2021

An active @NFL player has come out as gay.



So many tears right now. So many thoughts. So much joy.



Thank you Carl. And welcome to the team. https://t.co/Jt0hdqO4tV — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) June 21, 2021

Carl Nassib: Previously on Towleroad

Photo courtesy of Erik Drost/Creative Commons