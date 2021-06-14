A Rainbow Crosswalk is Sneaky Genius; Castro Lost? Senior Housing; Police vs Pride; LGBTQ Healthcare, and 3 LOADED HOT LINKS PAGES

Towleroad Gay News

rainbow crosswalk
Rainbow Crosswalks get local media talking about LGBTQ issues

FIRST UP NEWS

Pride on:

Taking Pride to the Streets: A Rainbow Crosswalk Provides Teaching Moments, Front Line Conversations.

Chicago joined the Rainbow Crosswalk crowd just this year, along with surprises in both directions, Provincetown, MA at one end and at the other, Lexington, Kentucky and Salt Lake City, Utah, and it has become quite a thing over the last 6 years with new sidewalks painted cities and towns across the continent. And the benefits of claiming a public space have been unexpected, at times scary, but have provided teaching moments for public bodies and between private citizens that never could have been anticipated.

To all of you who take time to propose, advocate for, write about, feature, explain to kids, explain to parents, explain to neighbors, approve, budget for, paint, defend, announce, explain and maintain Rainbow crosswalks in big cities and little towns across North America over the last 6 years, Thank You For Your Service. It’s Work with Unexpected Impact

So we’re including a bunch of videos from around the country and dedicate this local roundup to all the folks and all the crosswalks.

Is there a rainbow crosswalk in your town that isn’t here? Post in the comments and include a video or link to one. And if there isn’t a video, why not make one?

2021 Salt Lake City, UT rainbow crosswalk
2021 West Palm Beach , FL rainbow crosswalk
2021 Kalamazoo, MI rainbow crosswalk
