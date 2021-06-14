A Rainbow Crosswalk is Sneaky Genius; Castro Lost? Senior Housing; Police vs Pride; LGBTQ Healthcare, and 3 LOADED HOT LINKS PAGES

FIRST UP NEWS
- Barack Obama: GOP’s war on trans people ‘breaks my heart’
- Pres. Biden kept his sunglasses on to meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle
- Most Republicans now support same-sex marriage, six years after Supreme Court ruling
- Blood donation for gay and bi men lifted in England, Scotland and Wales
- The return of Lindsay Lohan
- Weekend Tennis Roundup
- James Brolin on Barbra Streisand: We’ve literally fallen in love over lockdown
- Zachary Quinto Sports Tank Shirt for Stroll in Sunny NYC
- Kid Rock doubles down on anti-gay slur, claims to love his gay friends
- Wanda Sykes celebrates her first live, in-person performance in more than 400 days
Pride on:
Taking Pride to the Streets: A Rainbow Crosswalk Provides Teaching Moments, Front Line Conversations.
Chicago joined the Rainbow Crosswalk crowd just this year, along with surprises in both directions, Provincetown, MA at one end and at the other, Lexington, Kentucky and Salt Lake City, Utah, and it has become quite a thing over the last 6 years with new sidewalks painted cities and towns across the continent. And the benefits of claiming a public space have been unexpected, at times scary, but have provided teaching moments for public bodies and between private citizens that never could have been anticipated.
To all of you who take time to propose, advocate for, write about, feature, explain to kids, explain to parents, explain to neighbors, approve, budget for, paint, defend, announce, explain and maintain Rainbow crosswalks in big cities and little towns across North America over the last 6 years, Thank You For Your Service. It’s Work with Unexpected Impact
So we’re including a bunch of videos from around the country and dedicate this local roundup to all the folks and all the crosswalks.
Is there a rainbow crosswalk in your town that isn’t here? Post in the comments and include a video or link to one. And if there isn’t a video, why not make one?
Supporters worry Castro is losing its LGBTQ neighborhood identity
San Diego LGBTQ Community Leaders React To New Police Procedures
LGBTQ activists say they don’t want NYPD at upcoming Queer Liberation March
Police investigating vandalism of gay pride flag in Somerville
Affordable housing for LGBTQ seniors brings hope as rent prices increase
VUSD administrator tells Olympian that school board ‘draws the line’ at advocating for LGBT youth
Federal discrimination lawsuit over gay rights targets Chicago college
St. Pete Pride kick-off event, days after DeSantis signs trans bill
LGBTQ-owned popsicle shop found a sweet way to show its pride
LGBTQ crosswalks unveiled in West Palm Beach
