U.S. Supreme Court spurns challenge to male-only military draft sign-up

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by a men’s rights group to the national requirement that men, but not women, register for the military draft at age 18 focusing on whether the policy violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee that laws apply equally to everyone.

The justices turned away an appeal by the National Coalition for Men, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, of a lower court ruling upholding the policy. The lawsuit was aimed at invalidating a 1948 U.S. law that compels only men to register for potential military service.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)