Meet Your New Summer Crushes: Seven Rosés to Fall In Love With from Laithwaites

Seven rosés to get your summer popping, courtesy Laithwaites.

Rosé season is in full swing, and nothing complements your #HotGaySummer Instagram photo like a gorgeous, pink glass of rosé. No matter how good it looks in pictures, what matters is how it tastes. No one wants to be the guy who brings the bad rosé to brunch.

Choosing the right wine can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. Instead of panic-buying plonk, give your palate a workout with an exclusive offer from Laithwaites.

Since 1969, Laithwaites has been curating the finest wines direct from producers, so they know which rosés slay. Whether you’re an aspiring sommelier or have only ever drank wine from a box, we’ve got a look at seven of this summer’s must-try rosés, all available in Laithwaites special summer rosé case.

For just $39.99, you’ll get full-size bottles of six rosés, plus two bonus bottles of pink prosecco and two stemless glasses. Join the club, and you can receive 12 carefully curated wines delivered to your doorstep every three months.

Laithwaites may have more than five decades of expertise, but they’re far from snobs. So don’t worry if you don’t know tannins from tanlines. We’ve put the wines in terms you’re sure understand: guys you’ll likely meet this summer while sipping rosé.

Check out our gallery of favorite sips and studs.