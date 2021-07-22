Hollywood Skin Doc–and Home Flipper–Alex Khadavi Threatens to Kill Gay Couple In Homophobic Screed Caught on A Lobby Cam; Acquired by TMZ: WATCH

Dr. Alex Khadavi

Dr. Alex Khadavi, dermatologist to the stars, gave his history of homophobia a glow up threatening to kill a gay couple living in his condo complex during a homophobic rant caught on video.

According to TMZ, Khadavi unleashed a stream of homophobic slurs directed at his gay married neighbors while verbally assaulting the front desk concierge of his West Hollywood condo complex on July 7. His comments turned violent when he threatened to shoot and kill the couple, who were not present during the incident, saying he would “blow their fucking heads off.” The verbal bashing continued after he returned from taking his dog outside.

An incident two months earlier made Khadavi’s threats much more serious. The concierge reported Khadavi brandished a handgun while taking his dog for a walk in May, showing it off to the concierge.

The whole ordeal was captured on the lobby’s security system and the video is now public after being acquired by TMZ.

The couple filed for a restraining order against Khadavi after being made aware of his threats by the concierge, saying they were in fear for their lives. Khadavi hasn’t commented publicly on the incident.

This isn’t the first time Khadavi has used homophobic and xenophobic language while making death threats against members of underrepresented communities. “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” stars Matt and Josh Altman were granted a restraining order against Khadavi in 2016 after reportedly harassing the brothers with racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic tirades.

No stranger to the media, It was just a few months ago, May of this year, that Dr. Khadavi was featured in a huge Wall Street Journal story that started out,

“It could only happen in Los Angeles: Celebrity cosmetic doctors are getting into the megamansion-building business. The latest entrant to the market is Alex Khadavi, a 48-year-old dermatologist known for everything from Botox to buttock-enhancement procedures as well as for a clientele that has included singer Lance Bass and actor David Hasselhoff. Dr. Khadavi is listing his recently completed Bel-Air megamansion for $87.777 million, making it one of the highest-priced properties to have gone on the market in recent months.” Cosmetic Surgeons Are Building L.A. Megamansions, and the Results Are Over-the-Top

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi is listing his 21,000-square-foot Bel-Air property, which includes space to show off your NFT artwork, as well as a DJ booth, an outdoor tequila bar and a car museum,

By Katherine Clarke, Wall Street Journal

The Altman brothers, who are Jewish, also claimed that Khadavi told Matt Altman that he wanted to kill him and that he “hated all Jews” to his face at a party.

Along with having a number of celebrity clients, including out singer Lance Bass, Khadavi himself has become a celebrity of sorts in the way that only Los Angeles-based cosmetic dermatologists can. He has made multiple TV appearances endorsing various products and cosmetic procedures and has a YouTube Channel called “Keeping. Up With Khadavi”

