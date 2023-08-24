‘Don’t Arraign on His Parade’: Randy Rainbow’s Arresting New Trump Parody Can’t Escape The

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill



Randy Rainbow, the four-time EMMY® and GRAMMY®-nominated musical comedian, has unveiled his latest YouTube parody video, “Don't Arraign on His Parade.” Known for his unique ability to blend humor and music to satirize current events and political figures, Randy continues to entertain his audience with his creative genius.

Throughout his illustrious career, Randy Rainbow has earned significant acclaim for his comedic musical performances, including four nominations for both EMMY® and GRAMMY® awards. His official YouTube channel serves as a hub for his entertaining content, drawing a substantial and devoted following.

In “Don't Arraign on His Parade,” Randy Rainbow employs his signature parody style to skewer political figures and events.

Randy Rainbow's latest YouTube parody video adds to his extensive portfolio of work. Fans can anticipate more captivating content from Randy as he continues to produce new videos. Additionally, Randy is currently performing on the RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR, offering fans the opportunity to witness his comedic brilliance live.

Randy Rainbow,, has taken another shot at former President Donald Trump with his latest release. In a video unveiled on Tuesday Rainbow channels his inner Barbra Streisand to mock Trump for his four indictments and 91 felony charges for alleged crimes ranging from mishandling classified information to RICO violations.

The new clip, titled “Don't Arraign on His Parade,” is a cheeky parody of Bob Merrill and Jule Styne's classic Broadway number “Don't Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl. Dressed in his best Barbra Streisand-as-Fanny Brice drag, Rainbow jeeringly applauds Trump's full-steam-ahead approach to his 2024 campaign, while adding that “he can run, but he can't win a race in handcuffs.”

Rainbow's parody comes as Trump turns himself over to Georgia authorities today. The parody also includes a quick switch to a rendition of The Pointer Sisters' “I'm So Excited” (with the lyrics appropriately switched to “he's so indicted”), as Rainbow keeps on the former president, singing that “he's about to lose in court, and he doesn't like it!”

While Trump may be facing significant legal troubles, his popularity among Republican voters remains strong.