‘I’ve never said this publicly!’ YouTube star comes out as trans

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Kris Tyson has come out as transgender. The 27-year-old YouTube star – who is best known for collaborating with MrBeast on the video-sharing website – was born as a boy and was initially known as Chris Tyson but has now announced that she is “fully confident” that she is a woman. Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, Kris said: “I am a woman! She/her. I've never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now. I wasn't quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out …

Read More