Demi Lovato Openly Posts Video Smoking Weed Amid Ongoing Recovery From Substance Addiction

Demi Lovatoposted a video of themself smoking marijuana from their car despite their ongoing recovery from substance addiction.

The 29-year-old singer uploaded the video to their Instagram story on Wednesday, August 25, writing “@ballfamilyfarms Left w some goodies aka MIYAGI DO ❤️” across the clip.

Seeing Lovato smoking a blunt might have taken some of their fans by surprise, considering that the pop star came close to death after overdosing in July 2018.

However, Lovato, has recently been vocal about their decision to be “California sober,” explaining to Glamour in february that they don’t restrict themself from marijuana or alcohol.

“I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,” they told the outlet.

They also touched on the topic during an interview with CBS Sunday Morningthat being fully abstinent wasn’t working for them in their recovery.

“I am cautious to say that, just like, I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size- fits-all solution for everybody,” they explained. “I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too.”

The Disney Channel alum, who recently came out as non-binary, also discussed their decision to smoke and drink in moderation during their Youtube docuseries, Dancing With The Devil.

In the final episode of the four-part installment, Lovato explained that completely avoiding drugs and alcohol isn’t helpful to their addiction recovery.

“I’ve learned that shutting the door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say, ‘I’m never going to do this again,’” they said in the series.

“I’ve really, really struggled with this,” they said while welling up in the Youtube clip. “I know I’m done with the stuff that’s gonna kill me, right? But I wish that I could get some relief, maybe through like weed or something, right?,” they continued.

“Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, Iike, I feel like that’s setting myself up for failure,” they tearfully said in the documentary.

Lovato also made a point in the documentary to express that their decision does not necessarily mean their method is a fitting choice for others struggling with addiction as well. “It isn’t for everybody,” they explained.