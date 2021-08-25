Tori Spelling Advice: Life is”Too Short To Be Too Serious”; Soon After Detailing the Harrowing Bullying of Her Daughter

Tori Spelling thinks life is simply “too short to be too serious”.

The 48-year-old star believes it’s important to prioritise having fun and to not worry about being judged.

She said: “Life’s too short to be too serious, right? So I feel like you have to be a little authentic. And if you like to have fun and you kind of own your stuff when it happens … and you go on to do better things and evolve.

“You don’t want to be too messy. I mean, between being too messy and not, always being able to reel it back [is important] I think. Like if you make one little mess the next time you’ve got to be on it.”

Tori actually thinks that making “little messes throughout life” isn’t such a bad thing.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “You never want to be like a big mess, you just want to be like [a lot of] little messes throughout life.”

Meanwhile, Tori revealed last month that her teenage daughter was bullied so badly that she suffered from panic attacks.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star took to Instagram to praise 13-year-old Stella for her strength and courage.

The actress uploaded a photograph of Stella modelling for Petite ‘n’ Pretty and captioned it: “How Stella got her groove back… thx to @petitenpretty

“Her 1st modeling shoot as a teen girl. Stella is an amazing human. Heart of gold & always leads w/kindness. She’s innovative &creative and full of fire. Which is why as a mom it was so painful to see a young woman’s fire dimmed bc of bullying.

“Her bullying started in 5th grade in Encino. Sadly, the boy that bullied her and other girls & boys wasn’t stopped. His parents were on the board. They gave the school a lot of $. Sadly$ won out over the emotional care of the kids. I know i’ve talked bullying before.

“But, worse than that was the bullying she faced from her own principal. With Stella’s bullying came health issues. She developed headaches, stomachaches, panic attacks,& her asthma increased. Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments.

“She missed alot of school due to this. But, what did remain was her drive & passion for baking, cooking, & crafting. (sic)”