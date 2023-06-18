Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott ‘are NOT splitting’ despite actor’s break-up post

Published by

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are reportedly not splitting. The 50-year-old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress’ partner, 56, with whom she has five children, announced their separation on Instagram on Saturday (17.06.23), but he has deleted the post and a source has claimed the couple aren’t divorcing. An insider told UsWeekly hours after ‘Due South’ actor Dean’s post made headlines: “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counselling. “They love each other and are not going to split.” According to the source, Dean’s friend…

