Waiting For The Lady Gaga Chromatica Remix Album? No More: LISTEN to Dawn of Chromatica

From the press release:

“Chromatica was released at the beginning of a global pandemic, a shred of light for many in a dark time. Dawn of Chromatica is the soundtrack to the sunrise after that long night, featuring the works of some of the most forward-thinking artists all over the world,” says BloodPopPicture1.png.”Dawn of Chromatica is truly a collaboration between Lady Gaga, the featured artists, and the community, for the community.”

“I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world. Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music,” says Lady Gaga.

Dawn of Chromatica is available for preorder in CD and Vinyl formats, alongside an array of new merchandise at dawnofchromatica.comhttp://dawnofchromatica.com. The physical and digital packaging were created by Sam Rolfes, Andy Rolfes, and S.A Mayer, with merch design by Kristyna Kulikova of Team Rolfes.

Today, Lady Gaga released her highly anticipated Chromatica remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, via Interscope Records. A reinvention of Gaga’s sixth consecutive #1 studio album Chromatica, Dawn of Chromatica was executive produced by BloodPopPicture1.pngand features new collaborations and remixes of the original album tracklist from A. G. Cook, Arca, Ashnikko, Bree Runway, Charli XCX, Chester Lockhart, Clarence Clarity, COUCOU CHLOE, Dorian Electra, Doss, Jimmy Edgar, Lil Texas, LSDXOXO, Mood Killer, Mura Masa, Pabllo Vittar, Planningtorock, Rina Sawayama and Shygirl. Many of the collaborative artists were sourced by publicly asking fans who they would like to see on this project.

