Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Waiting For The Lady Gaga Chromatica Remix Album? No More: LISTEN to Dawn of Chromatica

Leave a Comment

Lady Gaga - Alice (LSDXOXO Remix) (Official Audio)
02:41

Lady Gaga - Alice (LSDXOXO Remix) (Official Audio)
02:38

Lady Gaga - Stupid Love (COUCOU CHLOE Remix) (Official Audio)
04:24

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me (Arca Remix) (Official Audio)
03:55

Lady Gaga - Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix) (Official Audio)
02:21

Lady Gaga - Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix) (Official Audio)
04:15

Lady Gaga - 911 (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook Remix) (Official Audio)
02:30

Lady Gaga - Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix) (Official Audio)
03:46

Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK - Sour Candy (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix) (Official Audio)
04:30

Lady Gaga - Enigma (DOSS Remix) (Official Audio)
03:50

Lady Gaga - Replay (Dorian Electra Remix) (Official Audio)
04:11

Sine From Above (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix) (Audio)
05:06

Lady Gaga - 1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix) (Official Audio)
02:49

Lady Gaga - Bablyon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix) (Official Audio)
03:02

Lady Gaga - Babylon (Haus Labs Version) (Official Audio)
03:09

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me (Official Music Video)
03:38

Lady Gaga - Stupid Love (Official Music Video)
04:15

Elton John, Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (Official Video)

‘Soundtrack to the sunrise after that long night”

From the press release:

“Chromatica was released at the beginning of a global pandemic, a shred of light for many in a dark time. Dawn of Chromatica is the soundtrack to the sunrise after that long night, featuring the works of some of the most forward-thinking artists all over the world,” says BloodPopPicture1.png.”Dawn of Chromatica is truly a collaboration between Lady Gaga, the featured artists, and the community, for the community.”

“I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world. Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music,” says Lady Gaga.

Dawn of Chromatica is available for preorder in CD and Vinyl formats, alongside an array of new merchandise at dawnofchromatica.comhttp://dawnofchromatica.com. The physical and digital packaging were created by Sam Rolfes, Andy Rolfes, and S.A Mayer, with merch design by Kristyna Kulikova of Team Rolfes.

Today, Lady Gaga released her highly anticipated Chromatica remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, via Interscope Records. A reinvention of Gaga’s sixth consecutive #1 studio album Chromatica, Dawn of Chromatica was executive produced by BloodPopPicture1.pngand features new collaborations and remixes of the original album tracklist from A. G. Cook, Arca, Ashnikko, Bree Runway, Charli XCX, Chester Lockhart, Clarence Clarity, COUCOU CHLOE, Dorian Electra, Doss, Jimmy Edgar, Lil Texas, LSDXOXO, Mood Killer, Mura Masa, Pabllo Vittar, Planningtorock, Rina Sawayama and Shygirl. Many of the collaborative artists were sourced by publicly asking fans who they would like to see on this project.

Lady Gaga Chromatica Remix on Towleroad

chromatica remix

Recent Posts

×
Advertisement