All 7 Best Actress Nominees This Year Are Queer Or Strong Allies; And Every One Has Played A Lesbian or Character With Sapphic Attractions #SayGay #PlayGay

Queerest Contest For Lead Female Actor (Film)

**Lead actress nominees at the 2022 Oscars, SAG Awards, Golden Globes, Critic’s Choice Awards

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) SayGay: Eyes of Tammy Faye

PlayGay: Jolene (prison guard) Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) SayGay: Baftas Video

PlayGay:The Favourite Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) PlayGay: Vicky Cristina Barcelona

PlayGay: Head in the Clouds Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) SayGay: Towleroad Exclusive Interview, Launched Marriage Equality Song At a Gay wedding.

PlayGay: Shug Avery in Color Purple on Broadway Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) SayGay: Exclusive Towleroad Interview with Politics Editor Corey Johnson, March on Washington 2009

PlayGay: With Beyonce, Telephone Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) SayGay: Today Show Supporting ‘Boy Erased’

PlayGay: Top of The Lake:China Girl Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) SayGay: Out, Engaged Lesbian

PlayGay: ‘Happiest Season’

Best Actress Nominees: Hosting and Supporting

Best Supporting: In terms of nominees it looks to be the queerest awards season ever. In addition to the Actors and roles above, Ariana DeBose won SAG’s Best Supporting Actress for her work in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” She is the first out queer Latina to win a SAG Award.

Hosts: And at the Oscar ceremony, out lesbian Wanda Sykes is one of the thruple hosting the show. She’s joined by proud lesbian-adjacent comedian Amy Schumer, who has more YouTube videos of her kissing women in public than Wanda Sykes and Kristen Stewart.

The third host is Regina Hall who may be the most canny of them all. In 2014 she told media outlets she was having a lesbian affair with Gabrielle Union–clearly joking that she needed something like that to compete opening their film ‘The Honeymooners’ on the date ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In 2016 while promoting “When the Bough Breaks” she was asked about rumors of a lesbian coupling with Actor Sanaa Lathan. In fact, she and her dog were staying with Lathan during construction at her own.

Plus Kate McKinnon hovering about it all..

Don’t Say Gay in Florida Hot Links

Remarkable — This Year. Any Year.

It is remarkable that this small group of actors, not chosen based on any queer critera, have created so many queer characters in such a range of stories, and that they are on this list for being the very top talents chosen for honors by their peers.

Two of 7 actors are out as queer/lesbian in spite of the barriers up for queer actors. The casting conversation continues in that industry. The arguments for diverse participation in all aspects of story telling have grown even more compelling.

The fact that this is the list from the most mainstream awards is a sign of the huge movement, at least when it comes to women taking queer roles. In the early 90s there were few known top talents who would play gay and there were zero out queer mainstream actors.

We’ve come a long way, baby. The work and stories go back 10 years. it’s less a short-lived trend and more like a convergence of many strands and impulses in the culture. When you step back you can see the whole picture, similar to all the communities that make up the LGBTQ community.

Showing a variety (at any levels of complexity)

Still it’s an amazing set that includes a verified top-shelf gay icon who is herself queer and was supposed to have had an onscreen sex scene with another in the group; an affianced lesbian former teen star who played royalty; Almodovar muse, queen and star in many of his films; Another was married to Tom Cruise, played the most famous sex worker, the perfect wife, a queer mom, and time-shifted lesbian poet Virginia Woolf; There’s an arrogant Blues Singer sensualist, gay dance floor favorite with a marriage equality anthem; Almodovar’s muse; another who won playing a spy, and whose sapphic scenes were sourced from jail. Queer diversity.

Back to Basics: Coming Out. Representation. Protection

We need to go back to basics. Come out. Say gay.

In a very short time, The culture has gone from ‘Call Me By Your Name’ to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and trans-youth attacks. It may be a time to review the basics coming out, changing minds, protecting the vulnerable..