Dear Abby Bisexual Visibility Day is Tomorrow; More Bi Stories to Balance Todays Bi-sex Cheater Hubby and ‘Heartbroken Wife’?

While no doubt good advice and every word the truth, if all that’s out there of bisexual lives is lying, sexual treachery lies and innocent partners’ lives ruined, we’re not really getting the full LGBTQ story out there. And even caveating the post with acknowledgement that many bisexuals are not like this cheating heart, it would be quite nice to see some other kind of story.

It may be that these are the only letters in the Dear Abby bisexual request pile. Certainly it can’t hurt to send on some other requests for advice about different bi lives lived. It’s on us as much as it’s on Dear Abby. Thanks for your visibility and service to the community.

Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: When I found out a few months ago that my husband of 24 years had been having affairs with several men, it devastated me. I have gone to counseling to try to deal with the pain and depression I now suffer from. He’s in counseling for himself as well, and we are also in couple’s counseling to see if our marriage is salvageable. He tells me it has nothing to do with me but more about his need for attention, and that he didn’t feel it was cheating because it wasn’t with another woman. The problem is, he did this for SIX YEARS. I’m no longer in love with him — and yes, I did love him m…

