Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

LISTEN: Lil Nas X Album and Live Cover of ‘Jolene’ Live; Plus Gaga/Tony Bennett First Hits; BTS and MTStallion, Really; ABBA;Drake, Ed, VMAs, ABBA

Leave a Comment

In case you missed it, a big week for music last week. Enjoy.

LISTEN UP: ICYMI Last week was huge — VMAs, Lil Nas X Gave Birth, BTS and MT Stallion, Ed Sheeran, Gaga/Bennett and more.

Lil Nas X - THATS WHAT I WANT (Official Video) Best of New Album Quite Possibly
02:42

Lil Nas X - THATS WHAT I WANT (Official Video) Best of New Album Quite Possibly
02:28

Lil Nas X - Jolene (Dolly Parton Cover) in the Live Lounge WOW Check it Out.
03:09

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love For Sale (Official Music Video) He's 90. It's ok to look at the notes.
02:47

BTS (방탄소년단) 'Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)' Official Visualizer. SOUNDS GOOD. Video please. Didn't see this pairing coming
04:34

Normani Performs & Wild Side. 2021 VMAs | MTV
03:44

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You (Official Music Video)
03:49

Camila Cabello Performs & Don't Go Yet& | 2021 VMAs | MTV
03:58

Ed Sheeran - Shivers (Official Video) OK. Maybe i do Like Ed Sheeran This and The Previous Bad Boy Cut.
03:58

ABBA - DON'T SHUT ME DOWN (New Single 2021) In Case You Were Under a Rock. ABBA New Music
03:30

Majestic, Nightcrawlers - Losing My Mind (Lyric Video) (via QueerGuru.com)
03:22

Greyson Chance - Nobody (Official Video) (via QueerGuru.com)
04:38

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow Perform & industry Baby& Montero | 2021 VMAs | MTV
04:41

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy (Official Video) Yes, we think he is self-aware and trolling.

Recent Posts

×