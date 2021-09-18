Melania Knew About January 6 Capitol Riot Early and Refused To Condemn It, Says Former First Lady’s Chief of Staff

Melania knew a lot about this and many other matters.

Former First Lady Melania Trump allegedly knew about the January 6th riot against the U.S. Capitol building earlier than previously believed.

Donald’s wife also reportedly refused to make an official statement denouncing the insurrection minutes after her husband’s supporters broke into the Capitol.

According to the Daily Mail, Melania Trump’s former Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham is expected to release her tell-all bombshell book titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House this October.

The outlet reported Monday that the book alleges how Melania Trump was alerted to the riots unfolding at the Capitol on January 6th more than an hour before Former President Donald Trump tweeted encouragement to those rioting at the US Capitol.

Grisham also reportedly wrote how she asked the former First Lady if she wanted to make a statement denouncing the violence at the Capitol, but Melania said she did not want to.

mega mega “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” Grisham says she asked the then First Lady on the day of the rights. “No,” Melania reportedly replied to Grisham a minute later. But although, according to Grisham’s account of events, Melania did not denounce the violence on the Capitol that day, she did finally release a statement condemning the riots five days later. Stephanie GrishamMega “I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness,” Melania wrote on January 11th. The fact that Melania may have known about the attacks to the U.S. Capitol earlier than thought is not the only bombshell piece of information expected to be included in Grisham’s upcoming book. A source has reportedly told the Daily Mail how Grisham “knows where all the skeletons” in the Trump White House are, and that many of those skeletons are going to revealed when the book is published on October 5th. “She is going for it, telling her truth, and letting the chips fall where they may,” the source close to Grisham’s book told the Daily Mail. “She knows all the skeletons that are in various closets and she’s opening doors. But she also has been warned that the Trumps are going to strike back hard.” Once Melania’s office found out about her former Chief of Staff’s upcoming book, and the contents therein, they reportedly reached out to make a statement against the former employee. “The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House,” Melania’s office wrote in the statement. “Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.” mega



