Trump Super PAC Paid Melania Trump $155,000 To Pick Floral Arrangements & Table Settings For Dinner

Published by
uInterview.com

A since-closed super PAC that supported Donald Trump paid his wife, , $155,000 in 2021, according to a newly reported financial filing by the former president on Thursday, July 13. The super PAC, Make America Great Again, Again, paid Melania in December 2021 for delivering a speech. This date was around the same time as a fundraiser the super PAC hosted at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Tickets to the dinner were sold for $125,000 each. The super PAC's federal documents, which were released last year, do not say that the payment was made to the former first lady. They instead l…

