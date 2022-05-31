New York begins offering gender neutral driver’s licenses

Published by

New York Daily News

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nonbinary New Yorkers no longer have to identify as male or female on any state-issued IDs, including driver’s licenses. In accordance with the state’s Gender Recognition Act, which goes into effect on June 24, “X” is now available as a gender marker on a driver’s license, learner permit, or non-driver ID card at all New York Department of Motor Vehicle offices, Gov. Hochul announced on Friday. “Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are,” Hochul said in a statement. “My administration remains…

