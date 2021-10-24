Alec Baldwin’s Prop Gun That Killed A Cinematographer Allegedly Used For ‘Target Practice’ With Real Bullets By Crew Members Off Set

Alec Baldwin‘s prop gun – believed to be a vintage Colt pistol – that robbed the life of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, this week was reportedly also used recreationally offset by crew members.

The gun was one of many weapons on set and operated in a previous scene without causing any incident.

An insider from the movie’s production revealed crew members had allegedly used the Colt pistol for “target practice” with real bullets outside of filming.

This could add up to the story of how the gun reportedly contained a “live round” during the fatal shooting in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Presumably, to get to the bottom of investigations, the cops would want to find out who had used the firearm for said purpose and who was responsible for returning it, among other weapons used for the filming.

As Radar previously reported, Alec pulled the trigger of a gun handed to him while being on the set of his upcoming new movie and accidentally shot Halyna and the film director Joel Souza.

Authorities were called out to the scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday afternoon and confirmed the incident.

According to officials, “two individuals were shot” by a prop firearm “discharged by Alec Baldwin.”

Hutchin was transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico, where she was “pronounced dead by medical personnel.”

Meanwhile, Souza was taken via ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center to treat his injuries.

Following the tragedy, the production was halted immediately, and police started to launch an investigation, including issuing search warrants for the ranch.

Souza’s representatives later announced he was released from the hospital Friday morning.

The head armorer Hannah Reed admitted during a podcast interview last month claiming she was “nervous” to take the job for the movie and doubted her capabilities.

“I was really nervous about it at first, and I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure if I was ready,” she confessed. “But doing it, it went really smoothly.”

Baldwin expressed his “sadness” and revealed he was “heartbroken” for Hutchins’ family following the deadly incident.

He also issued astatement via Twitter saying he is “cooperating with the police investigation” and “in touch with her [Hutchins] husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

Officials said they’re “trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm” therefore, the case remains “open and active” for investigation.