Gay Bar Shooter Opens Fire In “Club Q”; Kills 5, Injures 18; Patrons Stop Gunman, Limit Casualties, According to Club Owner; BREAKING 8am Press Conf.

Late last night, A gunman opened fire on customers inside a gay bar in Colorado Springs, killing five and injuring 18. The police have confirmed the number dead and said the total injured is an estimate, and all are being treated at local hospitals.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” was how the LGBTQ nightclub described the shooting as a hate attack on it’s Facebook page (below).

Last night’s scheduled event according to club q facebook page.

Not motive, details on gay bar shooter yet

Police officers on the scene did not share a motive, nor explanation when they spoke to reporters in the middle of the night

They did say they would be there for hours, that the FBI was helping, and that the casualty numbers were subject to change as more was learned and reports compiled from area hospitals.

Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department was the first responder and released the information to multiple reporting. She confirming the shooting took place at a local gay bar/club, Q, located in the 3400 block of N. Academy Blvd.

The Police Department in Colorado Springs has announced an 8am news conference about the shooting.

(And immediately a seemingly official Republican was there with their coded language trying to tamp down outrage over this happening again, only in the United States.)

Police said the first call came in at 11:57 on Saturday night, authorities responded to multiple 911 calls and located the suspect inside the bar.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” said Castro. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

The suspect’s injuries are unclear. No officers were hurt. And there are no details of the specific actions of patrons during the shooting other than the post from the Club.

Drag brunch had been scheduled for today.

An explanation, motive, identification of the alleged shooter was not provided by police.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come,” added Castro.

Club Q put out a statement on social media, saying they are “devastated by the senseless attack on our community” and offered condolences to victims and their families.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the post went on .