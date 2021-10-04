Anderson Cooper’s son loves feet

Anderson Cooper has revealed that his son is obsessed with feet and that his first word was shoes.

The 54-year-old broadcaster – who welcomed 17-month-old Wyatt with then-partner Benjamin Maisani via surrogate back in 2017 – joked about his son’s unusual fascination on The Ellen Show.

He said: “Wyatt is always showing off his feet. I’m not sure why, but there it is”.

Host Ellen DeGeneres smiled at the comment and quipped: “Maybe he’s gonna be aerialist!”

Anderson then revealed that Wyatt has recently started to speak his first words.

He added: “He’s just started to talk a little bit. One of his first words was ‘shoes’ which I love.”

It comes as the CNN presenter shares the cover of People Magazine with his son, which he unveiled on the talk show.

He also went on to talk about his new book later in the chat with Ellen.

‘Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty’ tells the story of his famous family, who began a shipping empire in the 19th century with Cornelius Vanderbilt being called ‘America’s first great tycoon.’

Anderson joked about how he was shocked to learn during research that he is far from being the only gay member of his family.

He said: “My mom was taken away from her mom as a child by courts and given to an aunt. One of the reasons the court ruled to take my mother away is that her mother was seen kissing a woman in bed who she was having a relationship with. She had been married to a man. My mom’s aunt – who she was given to – also had a secret gay life.”

Further research revealed that Cornelius Vanderbilt had a gay son too.

He added: “Commodore Vanderbilt – one of his sons, who he hated – was secretly gay and yeah, it didn’t end well but he gave his house to his male lover.”

He then quipped: “I was like ‘Wow, it’s chock full of gays!'”