David Furnish gives Elton John health update after hip injury

Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish has revealed the singer is “in pain” but “soldiering on” after his recent hip injury.

The ‘Rocket Man’ legend was forced to postpone the European and UK leg of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour until 2023 following a fall, and his husband has provided an update on his health.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, David said: “He’s good. He’s in pain. His hip is quite sore. He’s been soldiering on for a long time, and he really was devastated to have to reschedule the next three months of shows.

“But your health has to come first and I don’t think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn’t going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I’m actually really relieved and excited.

“Then he’ll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he’ll be happier.”

Elton, 74, revealed on September 16 he was having to delay his planned tour dates due to his nasty fall.

In a statement issued to his social media pages, he said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”