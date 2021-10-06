Matt Gaetz’s Friend Joel Greenberg Asks Judge To Postpone His Sentencing For Extra Time To Turn Over Evidence To Feds

MEGA

Joel Greenberg, the close friend of Matt Gaetz who made headlines earlier this year for pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges, has asked a judge to move his sentencing date into next year so he can continue his cooperation with authorities.

According to the Associated Press, Greenberg asked a federal judge on Tuesday to postpone his sentencing date from mid-November until March of 2022. Per the court filing, the extra four months will reportedly provide Greenberg more time to participate in interviews with the federal authorities investigating his sex trafficking case.

“Indeed, Mr. Greenberg’s ongoing cooperation, which will not be completed prior to his current sentencing date, could have an impact on his final sentence,” the court filing said. The federal prosecutors reportedly do no oppose this request.

Greenberg is facing up to 12 years in federal prison. His crimes include sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, and more. His plea agreement with prosecutors states he must continue cooperating with the investigation into Gaetz.

Although Matt Gaetz was never mentioned in Greenberg’s plea deal, there is speculation his cooperation could act as a major role in the ongoing investigation regarding whether Gaetz paid an underage 17-year-old girl for sex.

In the past, Gaetz has denied the accusations against him, and swears such allegations are nothing more than an extortion plot against him and his family.

A criminal defense lawyer named David Hill, who like Gaetz and Greenberg hails from Florida, reportedly told the outlet that Greenberg’s request for more time is not unprecedented because oftentimes extra time is needed in federal probes – especially with someone like Greenberg and his cooperation.

“If this is potentially going to take down a big fish, and the government thinks there is something to it, they want time to get as much information and verify it as well,” Hill told the outlet.

The judge has yet to rule on the request to postpone sentencing.