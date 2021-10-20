Seriously, It Is 2021, And You Are About To Enjoy New Duran Duran Music From The ‘Already Acclaimed’ Album ‘Future Past’ Out Friday: WATCH

Duran Duran has released ‘Anniversary’, one of a few singles off the album dropping on Friday called ‘Future Past‘.

According to the publicity,

“‘ANNIVERSARY’ is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way. After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song worthy 40 years ago but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.”

“The video was shot over three days at the historic Belvoir Castlein the UK, which dates back to the 11th century. Graciously opening its doors to a wealth of celebrity lookalikes, Alison Jackson created lavish scenes of pure decadence, which are wonderfully provocative, and underlined with a healthy sense of humour. Watch what Elton John, The Queen, Daniel Craig, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and a host of others get up to in one long weekend with Simon, John, Nick and Roger!”

How many of the celebrity look-alikes can catch on your second or third play. I think that was Greta Thunberg.

Most importantly it's a Duran Duran song. It's their sound. You can dance to it. And there are the dark undertones, the Smiths notes for moody teens pondering a closet.

We filled out your play list with more hits than you remember they had and a few contemporaries that fit. Among them: Tears for Fears, Bronski Beat, Soft Cell, Dazz Band, English Beat, Yaz, early Wham, The Fixx, Inxs, Pet Shop Boys, And Some very New Erasure.

Billboard’s Larry Flick Livestream Tomorrow Oct 21

Tomorrow, on October 21 at NOON PT/3PM ET, a special livestream event via Dreamstage will include an exclusive, live Q&A with the band and renowned Billboard editor, Larry Flick, as they reveal untold stories about their time together.

Documentary:

They will be joined by Alison Jackson for the global premiere of ‘Double Take’–a half-hour documentary film by award-winning directors Gerry Fox and Una Burnand, that gives viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and hard work that went into making the band’s sensational music video for their latest single, ‘ANNIVERSARY’.

The performance will replay at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by a 72 hour VOD period. The livestream will be the first event to be broadcast from the Now Arcade at the Outernet in Soho, London, prior to the venue’s opening later this year. Tickets are available HERE.

Earlier this year, Duran Duran captivated American audiences with their spellbinding performance at the Billboard Music Awards, where they debuted their single ‘INVISIBLE’ as well as classics, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Hungry Like The Wolf,’ (WATCH). They also appearedon NBC’s The Today Show (WATCH), The Tonight Show (WATCH), and paid a visit to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

FUTURE PAST will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats: standard CD, cassette, a limited edition deluxe hardback book CD featuring three additional tracks, and colored vinyl.