TWIST: Judge Says 45 Kevin Spacey Emails With His Team in ‘Crisis Mode’ During Initial Phase of Case Must Be Shared with Accuser Anthony Rapp

Kevin Spacey will have to cough up nearly four dozen personal emails sent between him and his team after a judge sided with the actor’s sexual assault accuser Anthony Rapp.

According to legal order obtained by Radar, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has ordered the Baby Driver actor to produce 45 emails sent in 2017. The correspondence took place between Spacey, his manager, PR people, media consultants, and his lawyers when they were in crisis mode after being notified that Buzzfeed was publishing Rapp’s allegations.

Judge Kaplan ruled the emails do not fall under attorney-client privilege. “None is a communication between the defendant [Spacey] and his lawyers without one of more of the manager and the PR people at least copied on the email,” the documents read. “Such communications are not lawyer-client communications made in confidence and/or generated for litigation.”