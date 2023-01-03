Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Brought ‘Pride’ and ‘Sadness’

Published by

Ultimate Classic Rock

Simon Le Bon said Duran Duran‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought them mixed emotions, because former guitarist Andy Taylor’s cancer meant he couldn’t join them for the ceremony. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the singer described 2022 as their best year since the dizzying heights of the ’80s, and looked forward to more action in the coming year. “It was an incredible moment of pride, but also of sadness too,” Le Bon said. “Andy Taylor, he’s very unwell. And we were very sad that he couldn’t be there with us to share with us.” Le Bon explained that after the ceremony…

