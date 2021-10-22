Donald Trump wanted to join Dynasty, says Dame Joan Collins

Donald Trump was desperate to star in ‘Dynasty’, according to Dame Joan Collins.

The 88-year-old actress starred as Alexis Colby in the hit TV series, and she’s revealed that the former US President did everything he could to join the cast.

She told ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’: “He pretended to be [taken with me] – I don’t think he was.

“I was a great friend of [his ex-wife] Ivana’s. Then he called up one of the producers from ‘Dynasty’ and said, ‘I want to be in ‘Dynasty’.’ He said, ‘I’m sorry we’re all cast.’ Trump said, ‘But, I am ‘Dynasty’!’ And he said, ‘No you’re not. We have all these other people.’

“Trump said, ‘Look, I’d be great to play one of Alexis’s lovers.’ He said, ‘I think those parts – there was a few! – have been cast.’ A few weeks later, [the producer] spread this story around Hollywood, he [Trump] denied it. Trump said, ‘I would not want to be Joan Collins’ lover on or off screen.’ Which I thought was rather rude!”

Joan starred on the hit show between 1981 and 1989, and previously admitted to loving the role.

The actress also confessed to knowing nothing about the soap before the idea was put to her.

She shared: “First of all, I’d never heard of it.

“My agent said, ‘They want you to be in ‘Dynasty’,’ and I said, ‘What is that, a Chinese restaurant?’ But I loved the role.

“One of the only things that upset me about playing Alexis is that so many people thought that I was just like that. Even some of the cast would say, ‘Oh, my God – that sounds so real. Did you really mean it when you yelled at me like that?’ I said, ‘No, darling. It’s called acting.'”

