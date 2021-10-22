‘Madonna’s Kids ‘Cringe’ Seeing Mom Dressing Provocatively At 63, Plan to Intervene to Protect ‘Her Legacy” True or Played by Madonna?

Did anyone expect Madonna to stop dressing in ultra-risqué getups, dishing on her sex life and making boundary-pushing appearances just because she’s 63?

Well, her kids did! A source tells OK! the eldest of the Queen of Pop’s six children, Lourdes Leon, 24, and Rocco Ritchie, 21, have become increasingly mortified by their mom’s recent antics. (Madonna is also Mom to David Banda, 15, as well as 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone.)

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” dishes the source.

“She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end,” continues the source.

At the peak of her fame in the ‘90s, Madonna was known for her provocative persona, from her controversially erotic Sex Book and Truth or Dare documentary to her aggressively awkward, expletive-ladden appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

Three decades later, she’s still at it. In her new concert documentary, Madame X, the pop icon — who’s been dating backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 27, for the past three years — spills about sexual escapades and masturbation onstage and admits that her goal as an artist is to “disturb the peace.”

She showed up to the film’s September premiere in an eyebrow-raising bustier look, topped by an F-bomb tiara, and made another jaw-dropping appearance on late-night TV, in which she crawled across host Jimmy Fallon’s desk and flashed her rear to the audience.

Madonna’s children love and respect her, “but it makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” says the source, explaining that Lourdes and Rocco have “struggled for years” with her attention-seeking behavior.

“Madonna thinks she’s being hip and irreverent and still gets this huge kick out of shocking people, but it’s reaching a boiling point,” continues the source.

“[The siblings] plan to sit their mom down and tell her she needs a reset before she winds up imploding and ruining her legacy,” concludes the insider.